Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

1977 Buckwheat Court

Location

1977 Buckwheat Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Odenton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and gym. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 27th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1977 Buckwheat Court have any available units?
1977 Buckwheat Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1977 Buckwheat Court have?
Some of 1977 Buckwheat Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Buckwheat Court currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Buckwheat Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Buckwheat Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Buckwheat Court is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Buckwheat Court offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Buckwheat Court offers parking.
Does 1977 Buckwheat Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1977 Buckwheat Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Buckwheat Court have a pool?
Yes, 1977 Buckwheat Court has a pool.
Does 1977 Buckwheat Court have accessible units?
No, 1977 Buckwheat Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Buckwheat Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1977 Buckwheat Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Buckwheat Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1977 Buckwheat Court has units with air conditioning.

