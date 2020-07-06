1977 Buckwheat Court.

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Odenton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and gym. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 27th 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.