Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets oven refrigerator

Freshly painted and well maintained home! 3 levels that include 3 bed and 2 full and one half bath. Spacious master bedroom with abundant natural light and walk-in closet. laundry room conveniently located on bedroom leve on second level. Close to VA, DC or Baltimore & minutes from Arundel Mills shopping, Fort Meade, NSA, DISA, and MARC train. Shows well and ready to move in