Odenton, MD
1919 CAMELIA CT
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

1919 CAMELIA CT

1919 Camelia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Camelia Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remarkably updated 3 Level Townhouse in Seven Oaks. Super convenient location to commuters. Master Suite on the 3rd Level is huge and has walk in closet. Hardwood flooring on the main level with open floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances along with a large pantry. Modern light fixtures throughout. Each of the baths have been updated. Laundry on the second level for convenience. Smart thermostat for energy efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 CAMELIA CT have any available units?
1919 CAMELIA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1919 CAMELIA CT have?
Some of 1919 CAMELIA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 CAMELIA CT currently offering any rent specials?
1919 CAMELIA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 CAMELIA CT pet-friendly?
No, 1919 CAMELIA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1919 CAMELIA CT offer parking?
Yes, 1919 CAMELIA CT offers parking.
Does 1919 CAMELIA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 CAMELIA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 CAMELIA CT have a pool?
No, 1919 CAMELIA CT does not have a pool.
Does 1919 CAMELIA CT have accessible units?
No, 1919 CAMELIA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 CAMELIA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 CAMELIA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 CAMELIA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 CAMELIA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
