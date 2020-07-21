Remarkably updated 3 Level Townhouse in Seven Oaks. Super convenient location to commuters. Master Suite on the 3rd Level is huge and has walk in closet. Hardwood flooring on the main level with open floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances along with a large pantry. Modern light fixtures throughout. Each of the baths have been updated. Laundry on the second level for convenience. Smart thermostat for energy efficiency.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1919 CAMELIA CT have any available units?
1919 CAMELIA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
