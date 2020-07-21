1919 CAMELIA CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remarkably updated 3 Level Townhouse in Seven Oaks. Super convenient location to commuters. Master Suite on the 3rd Level is huge and has walk in closet. Hardwood flooring on the main level with open floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances along with a large pantry. Modern light fixtures throughout. Each of the baths have been updated. Laundry on the second level for convenience. Smart thermostat for energy efficiency.