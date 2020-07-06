All apartments in Odenton
1830 Scaffold Way

1830 Scaffold Way
Location

1830 Scaffold Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great place in Seven Oaks Neighborhood/Fort Meade - 3 bed 2.5 bath Seven Oaks Community

This property is located in the Seven Oaks Community close to Fort Meade. This great community has easy access to route 32 . This clean property was recently painted and had new carpet installed. It is a 3 bed 2.5 bath House with a full finished basement. The property features an open kitchen, eating area, family room and living room. Spacious master with large bathroom. Has a first floor laundry area which leads to the garage. Property includes a fenced yard and is in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Close to schools and Fort Meade.

https://www.zillow.com/homes/1830-Scaffold-Way-Odenton,-MD,-21113_rb/67861774_zpid/

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

Case by Case basis
No Cats
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

Security Deposit equal to one months rent (Ask us about Rhino Security Deposit Insurance) https://www.sayrhino.com/

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5708886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Scaffold Way have any available units?
1830 Scaffold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 1830 Scaffold Way currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Scaffold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Scaffold Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Scaffold Way is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Scaffold Way offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Scaffold Way offers parking.
Does 1830 Scaffold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Scaffold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Scaffold Way have a pool?
No, 1830 Scaffold Way does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Scaffold Way have accessible units?
No, 1830 Scaffold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Scaffold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Scaffold Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Scaffold Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Scaffold Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
