1576 STAR STELLA DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHAPEL GROVE, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS 4 bedroom, plus bonus rooms, 4 full & 1 half bath, colonial style home! This home is STUNNING! Living room, dining room, kitchen, sunroom & office on the main level. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a huge bonus/playroom & laundry on the upper level. Basement includes a full bathroom, very large family room with a full kitchen/bar area, movie room, exercise room or storage area & a room that can be used as a guest bedroom/ den. Basement is a walk out basement. Large deck that leads out to a fully fenced back yard with patio! Home has solar panels. Chapel Grove community includes an outdoor pool with playground! The WBA walking/biking trail is close by! Minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, & MARC train! $50.00 per adult for the application fee. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.