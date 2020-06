Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

ice maker microwave refrigerator

Agent compensation Increased to 40%....Wow......Brand New End Unit TH with lots of Premium Option. Gourmet Kitchen with Island & Stainless Appliances. Sun-Filled Bright Home All day long. Hardwood Floor. Do not Miss this precious chance to be the 1st resident of the Brand New house. New Window Treatments, Brand-New Washer & Dryer would be installed this week. Good Price Rent based on CMA. Lockbox is at the Gas Meter Pipe on the right side of the house.