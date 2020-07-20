1437 HALE STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym

Move in ready! Enjoy this newer and massive three level townhome lifestyle in the heart of Town Center Boulevard. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a formal dining room and breakfast area. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of living room space that can accommodate larger furniture. Additional first floor family room can be used as entertainment area plus room for workout space. Walk to the MARC station, Ruth Chris Steakhouse and only a short drive to shopping centers. Conveniently situated near routes 32, 100, 295. Ft.Meade is only a few minutes away.