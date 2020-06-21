All apartments in Odenton
1311 Beltram Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1311 Beltram Court

1311 Beltram Court · (855) 464-8500 ext. 1
Location

1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 Beltram Court · Avail. now

$1,997

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1054 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland. Your new home features gorgeous refinished vinly plank hardwood like floors throughout the living room, kitchen and dinning room for low maintenance. Fashionable and unyielding ceramic tiling flooring in the bathroom and nicely appointed galley style kitchen. Kitchen also includes new all electric stainless steel appliances for all your cooking needs, beautiful white shaker cabinets and granite counter-tops. This lovely home is situated on a quaint cul da sec and includes a secured storage and a fenced backyard. This home has so much to offer and will not last long!

Call for more information and to complete your application today! 855-464-8500

*All Properties Rented As-Is*
**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program Fee

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid Marketing Systems if the answer.

"We get results in this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Beltram Court have any available units?
1311 Beltram Court has a unit available for $1,997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1311 Beltram Court have?
Some of 1311 Beltram Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Beltram Court currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Beltram Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Beltram Court pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Beltram Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1311 Beltram Court offer parking?
No, 1311 Beltram Court does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Beltram Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Beltram Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Beltram Court have a pool?
No, 1311 Beltram Court does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Beltram Court have accessible units?
No, 1311 Beltram Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Beltram Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Beltram Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Beltram Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1311 Beltram Court has units with air conditioning.
