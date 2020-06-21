1311 Beltram Court

Amenities

Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland. Your new home features gorgeous refinished vinly plank hardwood like floors throughout the living room, kitchen and dinning room for low maintenance. Fashionable and unyielding ceramic tiling flooring in the bathroom and nicely appointed galley style kitchen. Kitchen also includes new all electric stainless steel appliances for all your cooking needs, beautiful white shaker cabinets and granite counter-tops. This lovely home is situated on a quaint cul da sec and includes a secured storage and a fenced backyard. This home has so much to offer and will not last long!



Call for more information and to complete your application today! 855-464-8500



*All Properties Rented As-Is*

**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845098)