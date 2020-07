Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3BR Townhome in desirable Piney Orchard!--Very well-maintained 3BR, 2.5 BATH in a cul-de-sac. Huge open living room w/bay window, open floor plan kitchen, private garage. Private bath in finished basement, which can easily be turned into a family room and/or 4th BR. Master BR has private bath w/heater lamps. Please no smokers or pets. First showing virtual then showing by appointment after submitting financial addendum attached