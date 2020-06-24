1014 Summer Hill Dr

Amenities

Available Immediately !!!!



**** All Utilities Included ******

**New Kitchen**

** New Floors **

** New Fridge**

**FIOS Gigabyte Internet***



Beautiful move in ready basement apartment located in in the quiet sought after community of Piney Orchard in Ann Arundel County, Maryland. Over 1200+ SqFt.



Some Features of the apartment are :

1. Laminate Floors

2. Fresh paint.

3. Ample Lighting and Electrical Points.

4. Private Entrance

5. Full service extra-large Kitchen

6. Fridge/ Stove / Microwave.

7. FREE : Dedicated Internet Access Line.

8. FREE : Utilities ( electric + Water)

9. Quiet , Peaceful and Private.

Plenty of additional parking; Ideal location for Fort Meade, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Crofton , Bowie, Columbia and Annapolis. Less than five minutes to Marc rail station that will take you to DC or Baltimore. Easy access to RT 3, I-97 and Rt-295. Only minutes away from the military base at Fort Meade, Maryland, NSA, and the BWI airport.

Prospective tenants will be screened through Experian Connect.

Please text (Preferable ) / call +1-202-746-5931 (Sammy ) / +1-716-800-1270 ( Nidhi) for more details and to schedule a showing.