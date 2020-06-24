All apartments in Odenton
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

1014 Summer Hill Dr

1014 Summer Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Summer Hill Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available Immediately !!!!

**** All Utilities Included ******
**New Kitchen**
** New Floors **
** New Fridge**
**FIOS Gigabyte Internet***

Beautiful move in ready basement apartment located in in the quiet sought after community of Piney Orchard in Ann Arundel County, Maryland. Over 1200+ SqFt.

Some Features of the apartment are :
1. Laminate Floors
2. Fresh paint.
3. Ample Lighting and Electrical Points.
4. Private Entrance
5. Full service extra-large Kitchen
6. Fridge/ Stove / Microwave.
7. FREE : Dedicated Internet Access Line.
8. FREE : Utilities ( electric + Water)
9. Quiet , Peaceful and Private.
Plenty of additional parking; Ideal location for Fort Meade, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Crofton , Bowie, Columbia and Annapolis. Less than five minutes to Marc rail station that will take you to DC or Baltimore. Easy access to RT 3, I-97 and Rt-295. Only minutes away from the military base at Fort Meade, Maryland, NSA, and the BWI airport.
Prospective tenants will be screened through Experian Connect. 
Please text (Preferable ) / call +1-202-746-5931 (Sammy ) / +1-716-800-1270 ( Nidhi) for more details and to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Summer Hill Dr have any available units?
1014 Summer Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1014 Summer Hill Dr have?
Some of 1014 Summer Hill Dr's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Summer Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Summer Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Summer Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Summer Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Summer Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Summer Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 1014 Summer Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Summer Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Summer Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 1014 Summer Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Summer Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1014 Summer Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Summer Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Summer Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Summer Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 Summer Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
