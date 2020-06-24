1014 Summer Hill Dr

Amenities
Available Immediately !!!!
**** All Utilities Included ******
**New Kitchen**
** New Floors **
** New Fridge**
**FIOS Gigabyte Internet***
Beautiful move in ready basement apartment located in in the quiet sought after community of Piney Orchard in Ann Arundel County, Maryland. Over 1200+ SqFt.
Some Features of the apartment are :
1. Laminate Floors
2. Fresh paint.
3. Ample Lighting and Electrical Points.
4. Private Entrance
5. Full service extra-large Kitchen
6. Fridge/ Stove / Microwave.
7. FREE : Dedicated Internet Access Line.
8. FREE : Utilities ( electric + Water)
9. Quiet , Peaceful and Private.
Plenty of additional parking; Ideal location for Fort Meade, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Crofton , Bowie, Columbia and Annapolis. Less than five minutes to Marc rail station that will take you to DC or Baltimore. Easy access to RT 3, I-97 and Rt-295. Only minutes away from the military base at Fort Meade, Maryland, NSA, and the BWI airport.
Prospective tenants will be screened through Experian Connect.
Please text (Preferable ) / call +1-202-746-5931 (Sammy ) / +1-716-800-1270 ( Nidhi) for more details and to schedule a showing.