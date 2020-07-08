All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1010 VERDIGRIS WAY
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

1010 VERDIGRIS WAY

1010 Verdigris Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1010 Verdigris Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available for Immediate Occupancy ~ Gorgeous End Unit TH in Summit Chase section of Piney Orchard with Rear Entry 2 Car Garage on quiet street with over flow parking. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths. Open, Spacious Kitchen to Living Room design with Deck and Gas Fireplace on Mid-Level with 9 ft Ceilings and Beautiful New Hardwood Floors. Kitchen features Granite Counters with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Cook top, & Wall Oven. Upper Level Laundry with full sized Washer and Dryer, Luxury Master Bath and Walk-In Closet with Vaulted Ceiling, 2 additional Bedrooms and Hall Full Bath. Piney Orchard Community offers wonderful amenities to include Indoor Pool and Hot Tub, Outdoor Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, Tot Lots, Multi Purpose Room available for private rentals. There is a weekly farmers market every Wednesday from April - November in the Community Center Parking Lot. Applicants must have acceptable credit score, verifiable stable income, no pets, no smokers. Application fee is $35 per adult. Sec Deposit is $2800 via certified check or money order.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY have any available units?
1010 VERDIGRIS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY have?
Some of 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1010 VERDIGRIS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY offers parking.
Does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY has a pool.
Does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY have accessible units?
No, 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 VERDIGRIS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with BalconyOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College