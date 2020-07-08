1010 VERDIGRIS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Available for Immediate Occupancy ~ Gorgeous End Unit TH in Summit Chase section of Piney Orchard with Rear Entry 2 Car Garage on quiet street with over flow parking. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths. Open, Spacious Kitchen to Living Room design with Deck and Gas Fireplace on Mid-Level with 9 ft Ceilings and Beautiful New Hardwood Floors. Kitchen features Granite Counters with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Cook top, & Wall Oven. Upper Level Laundry with full sized Washer and Dryer, Luxury Master Bath and Walk-In Closet with Vaulted Ceiling, 2 additional Bedrooms and Hall Full Bath. Piney Orchard Community offers wonderful amenities to include Indoor Pool and Hot Tub, Outdoor Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, Tot Lots, Multi Purpose Room available for private rentals. There is a weekly farmers market every Wednesday from April - November in the Community Center Parking Lot. Applicants must have acceptable credit score, verifiable stable income, no pets, no smokers. Application fee is $35 per adult. Sec Deposit is $2800 via certified check or money order.