Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4012 Halsey Ct

4012 Halsey Court · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Halsey Court, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 BR/3BA House in Kensington, MD - Property Id: 295129

Newly rebuilt 2-story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kensington close to Beltway, Rock Creek Trail, NIH, shopping, train station, metro station. Brand new beautiful kitchen, open space concept main floor, 2 large bedrooms with 2 en-suite bathrooms on the top floor, the third bedroom is in the fully finished basement with separate entrance. Walk-in closets. Brand new hardwood floors, beautiful new bathrooms with walk-in glass door showers, marble bathroom floors, all freshly painted and remodeled. New washer and dryer. Large, private deck backing up to bamboo oasis. Available now. Available for a maximum of 12 months only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295129
Property Id 295129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Halsey Ct have any available units?
4012 Halsey Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 4012 Halsey Ct have?
Some of 4012 Halsey Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Halsey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Halsey Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Halsey Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Halsey Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 4012 Halsey Ct offer parking?
No, 4012 Halsey Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4012 Halsey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 Halsey Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Halsey Ct have a pool?
No, 4012 Halsey Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Halsey Ct have accessible units?
No, 4012 Halsey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Halsey Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Halsey Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Halsey Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Halsey Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
