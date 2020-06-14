4012 Halsey Ct

Amenities
3 BR/3BA House in Kensington, MD - Property Id: 295129
Newly rebuilt 2-story house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kensington close to Beltway, Rock Creek Trail, NIH, shopping, train station, metro station. Brand new beautiful kitchen, open space concept main floor, 2 large bedrooms with 2 en-suite bathrooms on the top floor, the third bedroom is in the fully finished basement with separate entrance. Walk-in closets. Brand new hardwood floors, beautiful new bathrooms with walk-in glass door showers, marble bathroom floors, all freshly painted and remodeled. New washer and dryer. Large, private deck backing up to bamboo oasis. Available now. Available for a maximum of 12 months only.
No Pets Allowed
