9705 FERNWOOD RD

Beautiful light filled 5 bedroom 4 and half bathroom with sizable two car garage and fantastic circular driveway. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Gourmet kitchen with island and hood. Each bedroom with its own full bathroom on main level. Glamorous master bedroom with bay window, double walk in closets, and full bath with premium jetted shower and tub. Massive finished basement with walkout level, fireplace, wet bar, and perfect patio access for entertaining. Wonderful space for in laws or au pairs. Conveniently located off Fernwood Rd.