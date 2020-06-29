All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:28 PM

9705 FERNWOOD RD

9705 Fernwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Fernwood Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful light filled 5 bedroom 4 and half bathroom with sizable two car garage and fantastic circular driveway. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Gourmet kitchen with island and hood. Each bedroom with its own full bathroom on main level. Glamorous master bedroom with bay window, double walk in closets, and full bath with premium jetted shower and tub. Massive finished basement with walkout level, fireplace, wet bar, and perfect patio access for entertaining. Wonderful space for in laws or au pairs. Conveniently located off Fernwood Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 FERNWOOD RD have any available units?
9705 FERNWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9705 FERNWOOD RD have?
Some of 9705 FERNWOOD RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 FERNWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
9705 FERNWOOD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 FERNWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 9705 FERNWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 9705 FERNWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 9705 FERNWOOD RD offers parking.
Does 9705 FERNWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 FERNWOOD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 FERNWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 9705 FERNWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 9705 FERNWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 9705 FERNWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 FERNWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 FERNWOOD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 FERNWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 FERNWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
