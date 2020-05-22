All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
6000 ROSELAND DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:31 PM

6000 ROSELAND DRIVE

6000 Roseland Drive · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6000 Roseland Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated and renovated from top to bottom, Spacious large lot with ample parking, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appls, Spacious living room, dining room and family room all on man level, Renovated bathrooms, gorgeous master bath and walk-in shower with dual shower heads, hardwoods throughout main,HUGE spacious walk out basement with wet bar and beverage frig, bedroom and full bath and spacious rec room area and separate office also in basement. In great location in popular Luxmanor !!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a pay stub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE have any available units?
6000 ROSELAND DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE have?
Some of 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6000 ROSELAND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6000 ROSELAND DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity