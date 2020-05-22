6000 ROSELAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated and renovated from top to bottom, Spacious large lot with ample parking, renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appls, Spacious living room, dining room and family room all on man level, Renovated bathrooms, gorgeous master bath and walk-in shower with dual shower heads, hardwoods throughout main,HUGE spacious walk out basement with wet bar and beverage frig, bedroom and full bath and spacious rec room area and separate office also in basement. In great location in popular Luxmanor !!!!! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a pay stub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.