North Bethesda, MD
5941 Valerian Lane
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

5941 Valerian Lane

5941 Valerian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5941 Valerian Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5941 Valerian Lane Available 07/01/19 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath - North Bethesda Townhouse - Near Metro and 270 - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 half bathroom townhouse is located in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The main level features a dining room, sunk in living room area with a wood burning fireplace, and half bathroom. You will also find a beautifully renovated eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space.

All three bedrooms are located on the top floor in addition to the hallway bathroom, and a master suite that has it's very own full bathroom with separate tub, shower, and dual walk-in closets.

The lower level is completely finished and includes a large family room with wood burning fireplace, recreation room, and laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer.

If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to 495 and is a short commute to the Grosvenor Metro, NIH, Walter Reed, Navy Med, and downtown Bethesda.

Lease Terms:
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month security deposit required
*Min 12-month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)
*Pets are easy by case with pet deposit

(RLNE2709780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

