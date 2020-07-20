Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5941 Valerian Lane Available 07/01/19 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath - North Bethesda Townhouse - Near Metro and 270 - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom 2 half bathroom townhouse is located in North Bethesda, Maryland.



The main level features a dining room, sunk in living room area with a wood burning fireplace, and half bathroom. You will also find a beautifully renovated eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space.



All three bedrooms are located on the top floor in addition to the hallway bathroom, and a master suite that has it's very own full bathroom with separate tub, shower, and dual walk-in closets.



The lower level is completely finished and includes a large family room with wood burning fireplace, recreation room, and laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer.



If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to 495 and is a short commute to the Grosvenor Metro, NIH, Walter Reed, Navy Med, and downtown Bethesda.



Lease Terms:

*$50 application fee required

* 1-month security deposit required

*Min 12-month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric)

*Pets are easy by case with pet deposit



(RLNE2709780)