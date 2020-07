Amenities

Remodeled home with newer upgraded kitchen , hall and master baths. Fresh paint. Just bring your furniture and move in. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full bath. Finished walkout basement. Full bath downstairs. Wood burning fireplace in Living Room. Sepatate Dining area. Tile floor in Gorgeous Kitchen. Breakfast area with sliding glass door to deck. Close to Grosvenor Metro. Lots of Parking. Call today. You won't be disappointed.