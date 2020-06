Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated penthouse condo with cathedral ceilings. New HVAC, New appliances, New fixtures, New carpet, New windows, freshly painted and much more. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Have no one over your head as you are on the top floor. This home shows well. Walk to metro and less than 3 minutes to the subway. Five minutes from 495, 295 and route 50. Walk to the grocery store, Lowes and restaurants . Credit and salary requirements.