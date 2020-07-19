7501 RIVERDALE ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan playground microwave

Great news, this landlord will now accept voucher, with background checks of course. If you have a voucher and want to live in a great area this awesome one bedroom is for you. Great one bedroom condo, with no carpet, all tile floors. Clean as a whistle! Laundry room in building is just a few steps away. Available for new renter 1 Jul 2019. Shopping is just up the road, public transportation is at the corner and it is a short ride to the metro station. Playgrounds are walking distance from the units. Easy commute to DC, Pentagon, or military installations. Come, see, and put in your application, you will enjoy living in this community. Has new AC unit, you can also buy this unit as it also for sale.