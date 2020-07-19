All apartments in New Carrollton
7501 RIVERDALE ROAD
Last updated September 15 2019 at 3:00 AM

7501 RIVERDALE ROAD

7501 Riverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

7501 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Great news, this landlord will now accept voucher, with background checks of course. If you have a voucher and want to live in a great area this awesome one bedroom is for you. Great one bedroom condo, with no carpet, all tile floors. Clean as a whistle! Laundry room in building is just a few steps away. Available for new renter 1 Jul 2019. Shopping is just up the road, public transportation is at the corner and it is a short ride to the metro station. Playgrounds are walking distance from the units. Easy commute to DC, Pentagon, or military installations. Come, see, and put in your application, you will enjoy living in this community. Has new AC unit, you can also buy this unit as it also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD have any available units?
7501 RIVERDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD have?
Some of 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7501 RIVERDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7501 RIVERDALE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
