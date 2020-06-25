Charming, updated ground level condo for rent! Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances! Water & Sewer included in the monthly rent! Laundry is located in the lower level of the building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have any available units?
5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
Is 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.