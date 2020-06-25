All apartments in New Carrollton
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:17 AM

5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE

5544 Karen Elaine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5544 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming, updated ground level condo for rent! Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances! Water & Sewer included in the monthly rent! Laundry is located in the lower level of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have any available units?
5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
Is 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5544 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
