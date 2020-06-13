/
/
brentwood
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
466 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, MD📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
Brentwood
4 Units Available
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
3806 39th Street
3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380 Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
Mount Rainier
58 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Chillum
17 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,235
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Mount Rainier
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$898
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Chillum
23 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
9 Units Available
Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
630 sqft
WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS\nCourtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
17 Units Available
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,602
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1083 sqft
Apply today and receive $1,500 off* *Specials are subject to change at any time; please contact leasing office for details. The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
884 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,252
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3102 Banneker Dr NE
3102 Banneker Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Classy Condo in NE - Classy, light filled space with loft, skylight, gorgeous renovated kitchen and great vibe! Truly a cook's dream kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, oven, stove, and tons of counter space!.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3454 Summit Ct NE
3454 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1379 sqft
3454 Summit Ct NE Available 07/08/20 Large and Spacious Condo with Outdoor Space! Off-Street Parking Included! - This condo lives like a single-family home with a spacious layout and a small back patio space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5815 35TH PLACE
5815 35th Place, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
936 sqft
Freshly Painted & All Spruced Up! Boasting Gleaming Wood Floors in the Living & Dining Rooms and the Upper Level 2 Bedrooms. This Home has Large Picture Windows that lets in the Natural Sunlight.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3914 NICHOLSON STREET
3914 Nicholson Street, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1377 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! ...
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3706 JAMISON ST NE
3706 Jamison Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Take advantage of this excellent opportunity to rent in the Reserves at Dakota Crossing. This Clarendon model offers a rec room with access to the garage. The second floor offers a gourmet kitchen with an open floor plan and hardwood flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4109 CRITTENDEN ST
4109 Crittenden Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Great location convenient to commuter routes, MARC train, METRO and bus routes, restaurants, parks, the Arts District and more! This renovated 3 level duplex has architectural flare, stainless steel appliances in the open and bright kitchen, a mud
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3322 TRIBUNE COURT
3322 Tribune Ct, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
Like NEW- Urban meets suburban. Here's your opportunity to live in the sought after Editors Park community. Come see this expansive luxurious townhome-condominium (PICASSO model) with all the bells and whistles.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4507 BURLINGTON ROAD
4507 Burlington Road, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2472 sqft
PRICE REDUCED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This beautiful spacious residence is nestled on a quiet block in a desirably tranquil location.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3242 THEODORE R HAGANS DRIVE NE
3242 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2276 sqft
Large, light-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse conveniently located in Dakota Crossing.
1 of 37
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
1 Unit Available
3472 SUMMIT COURT NE
3472 Summit Court Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
FORT LINCOLN RENTAL: This 2 BR (one-level) Townhome is LIGHT-FILLED, Rare Find -- FOR RENT in Fort Lincoln NE DC: This is a uniquely designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious townhome.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5502 40th Avenue
5502 40th Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
17 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5502 40th Avenue in Hyattsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brentwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Brentwood area include Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brentwood from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MD