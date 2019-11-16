All apartments in Mount Airy
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1721 TRESTLE STREET

1721 Trestle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1721 Trestle Street, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large end of group TH, 3 BD, 2.5 bath, eat-in kitchen w/island. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet, master bath w/large soaking tub & sep. shower. Private backyard. New paint throughout, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer. call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have any available units?
1721 TRESTLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
What amenities does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have?
Some of 1721 TRESTLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 TRESTLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1721 TRESTLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 TRESTLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1721 TRESTLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Airy.
Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET offer parking?
No, 1721 TRESTLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 TRESTLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1721 TRESTLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1721 TRESTLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 TRESTLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 TRESTLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

