Large end of group TH, 3 BD, 2.5 bath, eat-in kitchen w/island. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet, master bath w/large soaking tub & sep. shower. Private backyard. New paint throughout, new refrigerator, new washer/dryer. call now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have any available units?
1721 TRESTLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
What amenities does 1721 TRESTLE STREET have?
Some of 1721 TRESTLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 TRESTLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1721 TRESTLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.