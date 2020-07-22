Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

9 Apartments for rent in Mount Airy, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Airy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1109 JOUSTING WAY
1109 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
WONDERFUL 62+ COMMUNITY RENTAL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TURNBERRY/WILDWOOD PARK. ENJOY A COMFORTABLE SENIOR LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS 2 BR/2 BA HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE, PORCH AND BACK PATIO. NO MOWING/SHOVELING. CLOSE TO SENIOR CENTER AND LIBRARY.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1303 OAK VIEW DR
1303 Oak View Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sweet, sunlit well maintained townhouse in a quiet cul-de-sac with great layout in the heart of Mt. Airy.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 JOUSTING WAY
1111 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Airy, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Airy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

