12 Apartments for rent in Mount Airy, MD with balconies

1 Unit Available
425 Windy Knoll Drive
425 Windy Knoll Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2395 sqft
425 Windy Knoll Drive Available 08/15/20 Mt. Airy, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse has fresh paint and brand new carpet as well as updated flooring on main level and in kitchen. Slider off of kitchen to small deck off rear of house.

1 Unit Available
1109 JOUSTING WAY
1109 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
WONDERFUL 62+ COMMUNITY RENTAL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TURNBERRY/WILDWOOD PARK. ENJOY A COMFORTABLE SENIOR LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS 2 BR/2 BA HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE, PORCH AND BACK PATIO. NO MOWING/SHOVELING. CLOSE TO SENIOR CENTER AND LIBRARY.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Airy
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.

1 Unit Available
26004 BRIGADIER PLACE
26004 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
978 sqft
Great 2 bed/2 bath condo. Updated kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been renovated and feature custom tile showers as well as updated vanities and lights. Large bedrooms & living area.

1 Unit Available
26001 BRIGADIER PLACE
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
MUST SEE! EXTREMELY CLEAN! 2 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH WITH DUAL ENTRY AND DUAL SINKS! UPDATED TILE AND HUGE LINEN CLOSET! KITCHEN HAS NEW SS MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR! DINING ROOM HAS LIGHTED CEILING FAN! FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT IN SHELVES WITH LIGHTS

1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.

1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

1 Unit Available
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE
25331 Damascus Park Ter, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2560 sqft
* VERY VERY Large 3 Level END UNIT TH with fully finished walk out basement, family room with fire place off kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring (pics don't show new flooring)large master bedroom, master bath with separate soaking tub, &

1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.

1 Unit Available
25901 RIDGE MANOR DRIVE
25901 Ridge Manor Drive, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1198 sqft
Ridgeview Condos in scenic Damascus. 1st floor condo with private patio backing to green space and woods. Large living room, separate dining room & breakfast bar. Open and bright floor plan with lots of sunlight. Full size W&D in unit.

1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.

1 Unit Available
5601 QUEEN ANNE COURT
5601 Queen Anne Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very nice end unit rental in New Market West. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Fully finished basement with rec room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Mount Airy, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Airy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

