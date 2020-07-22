Apartment List
MD
/
mount airy
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:48 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Mount Airy, MD with washer-dryers

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
425 Windy Knoll Drive
425 Windy Knoll Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2395 sqft
425 Windy Knoll Drive Available 08/15/20 Mt. Airy, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse has fresh paint and brand new carpet as well as updated flooring on main level and in kitchen. Slider off of kitchen to small deck off rear of house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1109 JOUSTING WAY
1109 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
WONDERFUL 62+ COMMUNITY RENTAL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER TURNBERRY/WILDWOOD PARK. ENJOY A COMFORTABLE SENIOR LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS 2 BR/2 BA HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE, PORCH AND BACK PATIO. NO MOWING/SHOVELING. CLOSE TO SENIOR CENTER AND LIBRARY.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1303 OAK VIEW DR
1303 Oak View Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sweet, sunlit well maintained townhouse in a quiet cul-de-sac with great layout in the heart of Mt. Airy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 JOUSTING WAY
1111 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
5601 QUEEN ANNE COURT
5601 Queen Anne Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very nice end unit rental in New Market West. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Fully finished basement with rec room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
26004 BRIGADIER PLACE
26004 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
978 sqft
Great 2 bed/2 bath condo. Updated kitchen with granite counters and tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have been renovated and feature custom tile showers as well as updated vanities and lights. Large bedrooms & living area.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
26001 BRIGADIER PLACE
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
MUST SEE! EXTREMELY CLEAN! 2 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH WITH DUAL ENTRY AND DUAL SINKS! UPDATED TILE AND HUGE LINEN CLOSET! KITCHEN HAS NEW SS MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR! DINING ROOM HAS LIGHTED CEILING FAN! FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT IN SHELVES WITH LIGHTS

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE
25331 Damascus Park Ter, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2560 sqft
* VERY VERY Large 3 Level END UNIT TH with fully finished walk out basement, family room with fire place off kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring (pics don't show new flooring)large master bedroom, master bath with separate soaking tub, &
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Mount Airy, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Mount Airy offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Mount Airy. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Mount Airy can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

