Last updated July 15 2020
74 Apartments for rent in New Market, MD📍
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
1 Unit Available
38 S ALLEY
38 South Alley, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
This is a 2nd floor one bedroom apartment located in historic New Market across the street from the New Market Grange building.
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
5601 QUEEN ANNE COURT
5601 Queen Anne Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very nice end unit rental in New Market West. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Fully finished basement with rec room.
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.
1 Unit Available
3972 ADDISON WOODS ROAD
3972 Addison Woods Road, Urbana, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2730 sqft
Incredible 4 level, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, detached two car garage townhouse only 4 block walk to Centerville Elementary. Expansive common area in front serves as incredible yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level.
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.
1 Unit Available
9351 PENROSE STREET
9351 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2668 sqft
Meticulously appointed townhome! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, gleaming hardwood floors. Separate table space and dining room. Large family room off kitchen, & living room space leads out to beautiful trex deck.
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
1 Unit Available
8815 BRIARCLIFF LANE
8815 Briarcliff Lane, Spring Ridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2124 sqft
Beautiful home completely updated including light fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, new flooring throughout upper 2 levels are freshly painted. End unit townhome steps to community park and fully fenced yard. Minutes from commuter routes.
1 Unit Available
6916 LINGANORE ROAD
6916 Linganore Road, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1725 sqft
Country living at it's best! This 3 - 4 bedroom home was just completely redone. Offers 3 bedrooms on main level, an optional bedroom / office in basement with full bath. Family room downstairs with walk out.
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4215 sqft
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.
32 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,548
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,429
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,502
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
2 Units Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the New Market area include Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Market from include Washington, Arlington, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
