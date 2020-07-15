/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Airy, MD
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
425 Windy Knoll Drive
425 Windy Knoll Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2395 sqft
425 Windy Knoll Drive Available 08/15/20 Mt. Airy, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse has fresh paint and brand new carpet as well as updated flooring on main level and in kitchen. Slider off of kitchen to small deck off rear of house.
1 of 42
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1004 Collindale Avenue
1004 Collindale Avenue, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
1004 Collindale Avenue Available 08/01/20 Premium Property in Mt Airy. Grab it while it's HOT - Beautiful townhouse with three finished levels, kitchen has a bump out and center island, lower level has walk out, bump put and a rear fenced yard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1303 OAK VIEW DR
1303 Oak View Drive, Mount Airy, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sweet, sunlit well maintained townhouse in a quiet cul-de-sac with great layout in the heart of Mt. Airy.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Airy
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
15996 NORTH AVENUE
15996 North Avenue, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental will be available in July. Located in sought after Western Howard County, you'll be only minutes from the I70 - Rt. 94 intersection; but tucked away off the main road.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH
Results within 10 miles of Mount Airy
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
25331 DAMASCUS PARK TERRACE
25331 Damascus Park Ter, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2560 sqft
* VERY VERY Large 3 Level END UNIT TH with fully finished walk out basement, family room with fire place off kitchen, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring (pics don't show new flooring)large master bedroom, master bath with separate soaking tub, &
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
11079 SANANDREW DRIVE
11079 Sanandrew Drive, Linganore, MD
Stunning Kettler built estate home located on a premium home site. Unique Kettler Foreline Rockwell model . Jetliner views of the Maryland countryside from almost every room in the house.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
5601 QUEEN ANNE COURT
5601 Queen Anne Court, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Very nice end unit rental in New Market West. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Fully finished basement with rec room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDAshburn, VADamascus, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDSykesville, MDUrbana, MDSpring Ridge, MD