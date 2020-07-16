Amenities

8512 Lynwood Place Available 08/16/20 Single Family Home in the heart of Chevy Chase - Available for an October or November move in Date - Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home in sought after Chevy Chase neighborhood adjacent to Columbia Country Club. Abundance of natural light throughout the home. Finished basement; hardwood floors throughout; two fireplaces; eat in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Off street parking and ample street parking available. Just off of Connecticut Avenue near shopping and transportation as well as steps from Capital Crescent Trail and SBUX! Minutes away from 495, NIH, and downtown Bethesda. Rent - $3775/mo. Call 301.320.9595 or email amanda@waldeco.com for more information and/or to schedule a visit



