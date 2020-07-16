All apartments in Montgomery County
8512 Lynwood Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

8512 Lynwood Place

8512 Lynwood Place · (301) 320-9595
Location

8512 Lynwood Place, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8512 Lynwood Place · Avail. Aug 16

$3,775

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
8512 Lynwood Place Available 08/16/20 Single Family Home in the heart of Chevy Chase - Available for an October or November move in Date - Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home in sought after Chevy Chase neighborhood adjacent to Columbia Country Club. Abundance of natural light throughout the home. Finished basement; hardwood floors throughout; two fireplaces; eat in kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Off street parking and ample street parking available. Just off of Connecticut Avenue near shopping and transportation as well as steps from Capital Crescent Trail and SBUX! Minutes away from 495, NIH, and downtown Bethesda. Rent - $3775/mo. Call 301.320.9595 or email amanda@waldeco.com for more information and/or to schedule a visit

November Special!!! - Sign a lease and Move In by December 1st and receive a $1,000 visa gift card!! Schedule a tour today!

(RLNE4997218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 Lynwood Place have any available units?
8512 Lynwood Place has a unit available for $3,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8512 Lynwood Place have?
Some of 8512 Lynwood Place's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 Lynwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
8512 Lynwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 Lynwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 8512 Lynwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 8512 Lynwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 8512 Lynwood Place offers parking.
Does 8512 Lynwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 Lynwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 Lynwood Place have a pool?
No, 8512 Lynwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 8512 Lynwood Place have accessible units?
No, 8512 Lynwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 Lynwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 Lynwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8512 Lynwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8512 Lynwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
