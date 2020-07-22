All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

8358 MOUNTAIN ASH WAY

8358 Mountain Ash Way · No Longer Available
Location

8358 Mountain Ash Way, Montgomery County, MD 20879

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning sunny & bright 3-4 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with hardwood floors on all 3 levels! Just a couple of blocks to shopping and transportation make this property very special. Neutral d~cor with open floor plan and contemporary flair, this home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters & upgraded appliances; deck off living room; patio off finished lower level with bedroom area and full bath. 2 assigned parking spaces. Full-size washer & dryer. Pets accepted on case by case basis with additional deposit. All utilities responsibility of Tenant. Move in any time Jan 29, 2020, or later. Community has pool, tennis courts, party and meeting room, playground,basketball courts and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

