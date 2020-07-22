8358 MOUNTAIN ASH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Stunning sunny & bright 3-4 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with hardwood floors on all 3 levels! Just a couple of blocks to shopping and transportation make this property very special. Neutral d~cor with open floor plan and contemporary flair, this home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters & upgraded appliances; deck off living room; patio off finished lower level with bedroom area and full bath. 2 assigned parking spaces. Full-size washer & dryer. Pets accepted on case by case basis with additional deposit. All utilities responsibility of Tenant. Move in any time Jan 29, 2020, or later. Community has pool, tennis courts, party and meeting room, playground,basketball courts and more!