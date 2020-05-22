7925 Coriander Drive (Unit 304)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWLY REDUCED!! Newly Listed Beautiful and Luxurious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the Top Floor! Convenient Gaithersburg, Maryland location! RENOVATED kitchen - MUST SEE!!!!!! MOVE-IN INCENTIVES FOR ANYONE WHO APPLIES!!!!!! - ****** THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY IN AN AMAZING LOCATION ******



Location, location, location!!! Great Condo 1 mile from Shady Grove Metro, easy access to public transportation and many venues for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Updated top floor this is a must see top floor luxury 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo! This condo features an amazing kitchen with updated appliances and fixtures and features a beautiful custom backsplash. This condo has spacious bedrooms, plenty of closet space and a full sized stainless steel washer/dryer. There is a carpeted living room/dining room combo. The living room walks out to a balcony for entertaining!



Many shopping centers nearby, Mc Donalds, Starbucks, Giant, Route 124 Plaza Shopping Center, Flower Hill Park, Taco Bell. Washington Grove, Metro nearby, Lakeforest Mall, Montgomery County Agricultural Fair, Gaithersburg Marc Station.



*** WE ARE OFFERING A GREAT MOVE-IN SPECIAL FOR ANYONE WHO APPLIES ***



****** THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY IN AN AMAZING LOCATION ******



Call Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240-319-8938 or email: Rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com.



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4460467)