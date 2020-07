Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym game room pool bike storage internet access key fob access cats allowed accessible elevator parking bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room e-payments lobby online portal playground trash valet

Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD. Our mix of quality materials, thoughtful layouts and harmonious spaces combine to provide an enhanced living experience that’s clear the moment you step inside—or outside. Two pools, patios and an elaborate play area for kids are just some of the attractions that keep the activities flowing.



Axiom’s high-end contemporary style together with the beauty of its natural setting creates a sense of home both inviting and invigorating. All this is punctuated by our closeness to great schools, sprawling parks and the unique shopping experience Clarksburg Premium Outlets is known for. We know you spend a lot of time where you live and Axiom was designed for you to make the most out of every minute.