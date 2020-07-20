7249 ANTARES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Stunning brick front colonial with 2-car garage set on a cul-de-sac. Exceptional open floor plan features a 2-story foyer with hardwood staircase, formal living room and dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel LG appliances, breakfast room bump out leads to a large deck, grand family room off the kitchen with vaulted ceiling and stone front gas fireplace, office/study and main level laundry room. Floor to ceiling windows throughout the main level plus skylights in the breakfast bump out let the natural light flood in. Master bedroom suite with sitting room, tray ceiling with cove lighting and Master Bath with separate vanities, separate tub/shower and water closet. Fully finished walk out basement with half bath and awesome media room. Don~t Miss!