Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7249 ANTARES DRIVE

7249 Antares Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7249 Antares Drive, Montgomery County, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Stunning brick front colonial with 2-car garage set on a cul-de-sac. Exceptional open floor plan features a 2-story foyer with hardwood staircase, formal living room and dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel LG appliances, breakfast room bump out leads to a large deck, grand family room off the kitchen with vaulted ceiling and stone front gas fireplace, office/study and main level laundry room. Floor to ceiling windows throughout the main level plus skylights in the breakfast bump out let the natural light flood in. Master bedroom suite with sitting room, tray ceiling with cove lighting and Master Bath with separate vanities, separate tub/shower and water closet. Fully finished walk out basement with half bath and awesome media room. Don~t Miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE have any available units?
7249 ANTARES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE have?
Some of 7249 ANTARES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7249 ANTARES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7249 ANTARES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7249 ANTARES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7249 ANTARES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7249 ANTARES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7249 ANTARES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7249 ANTARES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7249 ANTARES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7249 ANTARES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7249 ANTARES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7249 ANTARES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
