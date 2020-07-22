All apartments in Montgomery County
5600 WISCONSIN AVE #1509

5600 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Wisconsin Avenue, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den 2.5 bath unit with fantastic floor plan and views! A welcoming foyer leads to huge living and dining room combination with floor to ceiling windows. Spacious, light filled den with hardwood floors. Table space kitchen with granite countertops and adjacent laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Sensational Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet, and spa-like bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, and custom wood dual sink vanity. One additional bedroom suite with a full bath and an additional half bath off of the foyer round out this unit. Two parking spaces and storage included in the rent! Enjoy the luxury amenities of Somerset: 24hr security, valet, concierge, gym, tennis, pools & more! One year lease only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

