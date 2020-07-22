5600 WISCONSIN AVE #1509

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court valet service

Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den 2.5 bath unit with fantastic floor plan and views! A welcoming foyer leads to huge living and dining room combination with floor to ceiling windows. Spacious, light filled den with hardwood floors. Table space kitchen with granite countertops and adjacent laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Sensational Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet, and spa-like bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, and custom wood dual sink vanity. One additional bedroom suite with a full bath and an additional half bath off of the foyer round out this unit. Two parking spaces and storage included in the rent! Enjoy the luxury amenities of Somerset: 24hr security, valet, concierge, gym, tennis, pools & more! One year lease only!