4504 Jones Bridge Road

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Bethesda - Less than 1/2 mile to NIH, - Property Id: 21252



UNFURNISHED STUDIO. Available 6-20 Less than 1/2 a mile from NIH, Medical Center Metro, Walter Reed and Naval Hospital & Harris Teeter grocery store. Bright, lovely, clean and spacious apartment. Ceramic tile floors. One mile to downtown Bethesda.Plenty of closets. All utilities plus internet included. Off street parking. Bus and Ride-on on same block. Tenants insurance required for tenant protection of personal items.



Private: Entrance, full bath, kitchen, washer/dryer



One person only. No smoking, no pets. Non refundable $35 application fee, credit check and references required. One year @ $1460/mo. Less than 1 yr $1660/mo. Security deposit $1460/$1660.

No Pets Allowed



