All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 4504 Jones Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
4504 Jones Bridge Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

4504 Jones Bridge Road

4504 Jones Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4504 Jones Bridge Road, Montgomery County, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Bethesda - Less than 1/2 mile to NIH, - Property Id: 21252

UNFURNISHED STUDIO. Available 6-20 Less than 1/2 a mile from NIH, Medical Center Metro, Walter Reed and Naval Hospital & Harris Teeter grocery store. Bright, lovely, clean and spacious apartment. Ceramic tile floors. One mile to downtown Bethesda.Plenty of closets. All utilities plus internet included. Off street parking. Bus and Ride-on on same block. Tenants insurance required for tenant protection of personal items.

Private: Entrance, full bath, kitchen, washer/dryer

One person only. No smoking, no pets. Non refundable $35 application fee, credit check and references required. One year @ $1460/mo. Less than 1 yr $1660/mo. Security deposit $1460/$1660.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21252
Property Id 21252

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Jones Bridge Road have any available units?
4504 Jones Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 4504 Jones Bridge Road have?
Some of 4504 Jones Bridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Jones Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Jones Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Jones Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Jones Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 4504 Jones Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Jones Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 4504 Jones Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Jones Bridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Jones Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 4504 Jones Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Jones Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4504 Jones Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Jones Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Jones Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Jones Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 Jones Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue
Clarksburg, MD 20841
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD 20902
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD
North Potomac, MDLeesburg, VALansdowne, VAAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park