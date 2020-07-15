4504 Jones Bridge Road

Amenities
Bethesda - Less than 1/2 mile to NIH, - Property Id: 21252
UNFURNISHED STUDIO. Available 6-20 Less than 1/2 a mile from NIH, Medical Center Metro, Walter Reed and Naval Hospital & Harris Teeter grocery store. Bright, lovely, clean and spacious apartment. Ceramic tile floors. One mile to downtown Bethesda.Plenty of closets. All utilities plus internet included. Off street parking. Bus and Ride-on on same block. Tenants insurance required for tenant protection of personal items.
Private: Entrance, full bath, kitchen, washer/dryer
One person only. No smoking, no pets. Non refundable $35 application fee, credit check and references required. One year @ $1460/mo. Less than 1 yr $1660/mo. Security deposit $1460/$1660.
No Pets Allowed
