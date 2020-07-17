All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:41 AM

3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE

3203 Farmington Drive · (301) 652-0653
Location

3203 Farmington Drive, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6559 sqft

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to 3203 Farmington Dr, a nearly 11,000 sq ft completely renovated single family home in the sought-after Farmington subdivision of Chevy Chase. This luxury residence was built with a contemporary blend of modern finishes and open-concept living. Enjoy a thoughtful floor plan including 6 bedrooms and 7.5 baths throughout the main house and connecting carriage house, plus a convenient four-car garage. Beautiful and functional, the gourmet kitchen in the main house boasts stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, marble and glass fusion countertops and a practical kitchen island. The newly constructed carriage house has its very own full kitchen, separate from the main house. The sun-kissed main level is filled with natural light, offering effortless indoor-outdoor living via a gorgeously oversized ~Nanawall~ style folding glass door system from floor to ceiling in the living room. The spacious rear courtyard overlooks a well- manicured and secluded backyard, perfect for entertaining guests or solitary relaxation.Upstairs in the main house discover four generously sized bedrooms, two chic secondary full bathrooms, and a regal master suite with elegant his-and-her en-suite bathroom. Head down the hall to the carriage house, full 3 levels including three bedrooms, one on each level, plus two full bathrooms. This attached carriage house is great for expanded living space or a place for a hobby area. This desirable location is just steps away from Rock Creek Park, and provides easy access to I-270, I- 495, great local restaurants, Columbia Country Club, Walter Reed Medical Center, North Chevy Chase & Chevy Chase Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
