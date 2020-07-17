3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to 3203 Farmington Dr, a nearly 11,000 sq ft completely renovated single family home in the sought-after Farmington subdivision of Chevy Chase. This luxury residence was built with a contemporary blend of modern finishes and open-concept living. Enjoy a thoughtful floor plan including 6 bedrooms and 7.5 baths throughout the main house and connecting carriage house, plus a convenient four-car garage. Beautiful and functional, the gourmet kitchen in the main house boasts stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, marble and glass fusion countertops and a practical kitchen island. The newly constructed carriage house has its very own full kitchen, separate from the main house. The sun-kissed main level is filled with natural light, offering effortless indoor-outdoor living via a gorgeously oversized ~Nanawall~ style folding glass door system from floor to ceiling in the living room. The spacious rear courtyard overlooks a well- manicured and secluded backyard, perfect for entertaining guests or solitary relaxation.Upstairs in the main house discover four generously sized bedrooms, two chic secondary full bathrooms, and a regal master suite with elegant his-and-her en-suite bathroom. Head down the hall to the carriage house, full 3 levels including three bedrooms, one on each level, plus two full bathrooms. This attached carriage house is great for expanded living space or a place for a hobby area. This desirable location is just steps away from Rock Creek Park, and provides easy access to I-270, I- 495, great local restaurants, Columbia Country Club, Walter Reed Medical Center, North Chevy Chase & Chevy Chase Village.