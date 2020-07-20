22657 CLARKSBURG ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Gorgeous modern floor plan with wide plank hardwoods,GRANITE counters, every bedroom has its own full bath, 2 master suites, loft area on upper 1 level and a larger loft area on top level with wet bar and wine frig and walk out to roof top terrace, PROPERTY HAS ALL THE UPGRADES was built in 2017 so practically brand new. Great commuter location located literally seconds to 270 and all the Clarksburg Outlets!!!!! ** ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! **Owner needs 3 weeks to vacate