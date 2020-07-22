All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 19025 Sedley Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
19025 Sedley Ter
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

19025 Sedley Ter

19025 Sedley Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19025 Sedley Terrace, Montgomery County, MD 20879

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 02/22/20 Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $88,200 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($2450) required at lease signing. Small Dogs Only considered on a case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!

Large SFH available March 1st. offers approx. 2,700 sq. ft. of finished space, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full & 1 half Bath. Spacious Master, large walk-in closet with built-in shelving. Open Concept Kitchen with counter peninsula and plenty of cabinet storage. Fenced in yard with great outdoor entertaining space! Plenty of Natural Light and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Finished basement with built in shelving- great for storage. 2 Car Garage and driveway parking. 270 and Shady Grove metro only 15 minutes away, 10- Minute Drive to Restaurants and Shopping. To schedule a showing please complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com

(RLNE3837233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19025 Sedley Ter have any available units?
19025 Sedley Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 19025 Sedley Ter have?
Some of 19025 Sedley Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19025 Sedley Ter currently offering any rent specials?
19025 Sedley Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19025 Sedley Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 19025 Sedley Ter is pet friendly.
Does 19025 Sedley Ter offer parking?
Yes, 19025 Sedley Ter offers parking.
Does 19025 Sedley Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19025 Sedley Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19025 Sedley Ter have a pool?
No, 19025 Sedley Ter does not have a pool.
Does 19025 Sedley Ter have accessible units?
No, 19025 Sedley Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 19025 Sedley Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19025 Sedley Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 19025 Sedley Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19025 Sedley Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDGlenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MD
North Potomac, MDLeesburg, VALansdowne, VAAspen Hill, MDBurtonsville, MDLeisure World, MDRedland, MDOlney, MDMontgomery Village, MDGreenbelt, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park