19025 Sedley Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 02/22/20 Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $88,200 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600 and above. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($2450) required at lease signing. Small Dogs Only considered on a case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



Large SFH available March 1st. offers approx. 2,700 sq. ft. of finished space, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full & 1 half Bath. Spacious Master, large walk-in closet with built-in shelving. Open Concept Kitchen with counter peninsula and plenty of cabinet storage. Fenced in yard with great outdoor entertaining space! Plenty of Natural Light and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Finished basement with built in shelving- great for storage. 2 Car Garage and driveway parking. 270 and Shady Grove metro only 15 minutes away, 10- Minute Drive to Restaurants and Shopping. To schedule a showing please complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com



(RLNE3837233)