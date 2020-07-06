All apartments in Milford Mill
7417 Hindon circle unit 201
7417 Hindon circle unit 201

Location

7417 Hindon Circle, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
Available 03/15/20 Luxury Windsor Mill Condo - Property Id: 202042

Devon Court Condos boasts beautiful units. Enjoy this split unit which gives company/family their space from the host or owner as both rooms are split by the living room and kitchen - giving everyone their privacy. The gated property offers a private entrance with a key pass, parking, bay windows in the guest room, 2 walk in closets, 2 bath tubs - one of which is oversized, hardwood floors, large ceramic tiles in kitchen and both bathrooms as well as back splash of countertops and large pantry
Property Id 202042

(RLNE5457644)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

