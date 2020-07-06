7417 Hindon circle unit 201

Amenities
Available 03/15/20 Luxury Windsor Mill Condo - Property Id: 202042
Devon Court Condos boasts beautiful units. Enjoy this split unit which gives company/family their space from the host or owner as both rooms are split by the living room and kitchen - giving everyone their privacy. The gated property offers a private entrance with a key pass, parking, bay windows in the guest room, 2 walk in closets, 2 bath tubs - one of which is oversized, hardwood floors, large ceramic tiles in kitchen and both bathrooms as well as back splash of countertops and large pantry
