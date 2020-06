Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy Cape Cod featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths in a quiet neighborhood. When you are not retreating in this lovely sanctuary, enjoy easy access to shopping, public transportation, Liberty Road and I-695. This cozy dwelling boasts fresh paint, a newly renovated eat-in kitchen and a nice living room with plenty of sunlight. You can also host friends and family in the spacious back and front yards. There are ample storage and space for recreation in the basement.