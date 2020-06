Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 3 Story Rental Property with 3 bedrooms, 3 full Size Bathrooms and Powder Room. Basement is finish with built-in book shelf. Great for advent reader, and if you love to garden patio has a section to grow your favorite vegetables. There is no place like home approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Open concept home plan. Look for Open House Soon this week!