This beautiful, 2 bedrooms, one and a half baths, a beautiful kitchen, one car garage, newer carpets and is ready to move in. The house comes with a solar system which will reduce your electric cost and there is a L2 J-1772 charger in the garage for electric and gas/electric hi-bred cars. The house is located in the desirable Russet community and is near major shopping malls and has easy access to DC, Baltimore, Annapolis and Columbia.