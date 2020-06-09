8309 Cloud St

Amenities
Wonderful, Well kept Townhome in amazing community with awesome amenities. Home has 3 nice size bedrooms 2 full baths / 1 half and a deck for outdoor entertaining. Three level three bedroom townhome in Russett available November 1st, 2019. Features in the house includes, Hardwood flooring throughout, Wood blinds, Modern Accented chandelier, ceiling fans both in dining room and kitchen and many more. The location is nested in a quiet, tranquil community in walking distance to Sam's club, Walmart, Target, Total Wine, Giant, Kohl, TG max, etc. it will be an excellent location to raise children.
One car garage and driveway including Russett amenities included which are, access to the pool, Community Center, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, walking trail, Several Children playgrounds.
Laudery room is upstairs for convenience
Driving distance to D.C., Baltimore, Ft. Meade, located off Rt. 198.
Easy access to MARC train offering transportation throughout the Washington DC and Baltimore metro
Russett in Laurel, MD is between Washington DC and Baltimore, is a short drive to great malls, theaters, parks, the MARC train station, and major military bases and employers.