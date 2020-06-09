8309 Cloud St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Wonderful, Well kept Townhome in amazing community with awesome amenities. Home has 3 nice size bedrooms 2 full baths / 1 half and a deck for outdoor entertaining. Three level three bedroom townhome in Russett available November 1st, 2019. Features in the house includes, Hardwood flooring throughout, Wood blinds, Modern Accented chandelier, ceiling fans both in dining room and kitchen and many more. The location is nested in a quiet, tranquil community in walking distance to Sam's club, Walmart, Target, Total Wine, Giant, Kohl, TG max, etc. it will be an excellent location to raise children.



One car garage and driveway including Russett amenities included which are, access to the pool, Community Center, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, walking trail, Several Children playgrounds.



Laudery room is upstairs for convenience



Driving distance to D.C., Baltimore, Ft. Meade, located off Rt. 198.



Easy access to MARC train offering transportation throughout the Washington DC and Baltimore metro



Russett in Laurel, MD is between Washington DC and Baltimore, is a short drive to great malls, theaters, parks, the MARC train station, and major military bases and employers.