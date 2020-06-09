All apartments in Maryland City
8309 Cloud St
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

8309 Cloud St

8309 Cloud Street · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Cloud Street, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Wonderful, Well kept Townhome in amazing community with awesome amenities. Home has 3 nice size bedrooms 2 full baths / 1 half and a deck for outdoor entertaining. Three level three bedroom townhome in Russett available November 1st, 2019. Features in the house includes, Hardwood flooring throughout, Wood blinds, Modern Accented chandelier, ceiling fans both in dining room and kitchen and many more. The location is nested in a quiet, tranquil community in walking distance to Sam's club, Walmart, Target, Total Wine, Giant, Kohl, TG max, etc. it will be an excellent location to raise children.

One car garage and driveway including Russett amenities included which are, access to the pool, Community Center, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, walking trail, Several Children playgrounds.

Laudery room is upstairs for convenience

Driving distance to D.C., Baltimore, Ft. Meade, located off Rt. 198.

Easy access to MARC train offering transportation throughout the Washington DC and Baltimore metro

Russett in Laurel, MD is between Washington DC and Baltimore, is a short drive to great malls, theaters, parks, the MARC train station, and major military bases and employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Cloud St have any available units?
8309 Cloud St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8309 Cloud St have?
Some of 8309 Cloud St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 Cloud St currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Cloud St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Cloud St pet-friendly?
No, 8309 Cloud St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8309 Cloud St offer parking?
Yes, 8309 Cloud St offers parking.
Does 8309 Cloud St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8309 Cloud St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Cloud St have a pool?
Yes, 8309 Cloud St has a pool.
Does 8309 Cloud St have accessible units?
No, 8309 Cloud St does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Cloud St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 Cloud St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 Cloud St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8309 Cloud St has units with air conditioning.

