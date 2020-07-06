8249 LYNDHURST STREET

Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY 6 - 8 Months- Beautifully Renovated End Unit Townhouse in Russett. New Kitchen Cabinets on the main level with stainless steel appliances and brand new Quartz countertop and sink. This level also has a two sided gas fireplace that you will enjoy from the living room and kitchen. A full sized sliding door takes you to an enormous deck where you can entertain your guests. Upstairs there are spacious bedrooms and an Owner's suite with cathedral ceilings. The Master Bathroom contains a separate shower and soaking tub for relaxing on the weekends. There is a finished Rec room on the ground level which is perfect for a media room. Large garage and driveway give plenty of space for your needs. Brand new carpet and Flooring throughout the home. You won't find a better home in Russett. Super convenient access to BW Parkway, NSA, Ft. Meade, DC and Baltimore.