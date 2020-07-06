All apartments in Maryland City
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

8249 LYNDHURST STREET

8249 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

8249 Lyndhurst Street, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY 6 - 8 Months- Beautifully Renovated End Unit Townhouse in Russett. New Kitchen Cabinets on the main level with stainless steel appliances and brand new Quartz countertop and sink. This level also has a two sided gas fireplace that you will enjoy from the living room and kitchen. A full sized sliding door takes you to an enormous deck where you can entertain your guests. Upstairs there are spacious bedrooms and an Owner's suite with cathedral ceilings. The Master Bathroom contains a separate shower and soaking tub for relaxing on the weekends. There is a finished Rec room on the ground level which is perfect for a media room. Large garage and driveway give plenty of space for your needs. Brand new carpet and Flooring throughout the home. You won't find a better home in Russett. Super convenient access to BW Parkway, NSA, Ft. Meade, DC and Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET have any available units?
8249 LYNDHURST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET have?
Some of 8249 LYNDHURST STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8249 LYNDHURST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8249 LYNDHURST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8249 LYNDHURST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8249 LYNDHURST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8249 LYNDHURST STREET offers parking.
Does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8249 LYNDHURST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET have a pool?
No, 8249 LYNDHURST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET have accessible units?
No, 8249 LYNDHURST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8249 LYNDHURST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8249 LYNDHURST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8249 LYNDHURST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

