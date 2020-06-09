8053 IANS ALLEY

Amenities

Lease with right of first refusal option to buy.RUSSETT. 2 CAR GARAGE townhouse. 4 Bed, 3.5 Baths. Main Level has FULL Bath & big Bedroom, next to the 2 car garage. BIG DECK, freshly painted. Brick Front. BRAND NEW QUARTZ Kitchen counters.BRAND NEW CHERRY HARDWOOD Kitchen Cabinets. BRAND NEW GAS Cooking Range.BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Whirlpool Dishwasher. BRAND NEW built-in microwave.BRAND NEW beautiful gold-colored CARPETS. FRESHLY PAINTED thru-out, including a freshly painted 2 CAR GARAGE, with automatic garage door-opener. Ceramic Tile floor in kitchen, eat-in area, and in ALL bathrooms. Beautiful, big sun-lit kitchen, overlooking a big deck.Only 1 exit away from Odenton Ft. Meade Army Base, NSA, DHS. Close to 3 big employment markets: Annapolis, Baltimore & Washington DC. Great RUSSETT area near BWI Pkwy & 198 onramp. Near shopping : Wal-Mart, Target, Kohls. RUSSETT has lots of recreation facilities, like 4 swimming pools, clubhouse, banquet hall, lighted Tennis courts open till 11 PM nightly, basketball courts, walking and jogging path in the forests etc.