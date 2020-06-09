All apartments in Maryland City
8053 IANS ALLEY

8053 Ians Alley · No Longer Available
Location

8053 Ians Alley, Maryland City, MD 20724

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lease with right of first refusal option to buy.RUSSETT. 2 CAR GARAGE townhouse. 4 Bed, 3.5 Baths. Main Level has FULL Bath & big Bedroom, next to the 2 car garage. BIG DECK, freshly painted. Brick Front. BRAND NEW QUARTZ Kitchen counters.BRAND NEW CHERRY HARDWOOD Kitchen Cabinets. BRAND NEW GAS Cooking Range.BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Whirlpool Dishwasher. BRAND NEW built-in microwave.BRAND NEW beautiful gold-colored CARPETS. FRESHLY PAINTED thru-out, including a freshly painted 2 CAR GARAGE, with automatic garage door-opener. Ceramic Tile floor in kitchen, eat-in area, and in ALL bathrooms. Beautiful, big sun-lit kitchen, overlooking a big deck.Only 1 exit away from Odenton Ft. Meade Army Base, NSA, DHS. Close to 3 big employment markets: Annapolis, Baltimore & Washington DC. Great RUSSETT area near BWI Pkwy & 198 onramp. Near shopping : Wal-Mart, Target, Kohls. RUSSETT has lots of recreation facilities, like 4 swimming pools, clubhouse, banquet hall, lighted Tennis courts open till 11 PM nightly, basketball courts, walking and jogging path in the forests etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8053 IANS ALLEY have any available units?
8053 IANS ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 8053 IANS ALLEY have?
Some of 8053 IANS ALLEY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8053 IANS ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
8053 IANS ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8053 IANS ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 8053 IANS ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maryland City.
Does 8053 IANS ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 8053 IANS ALLEY offers parking.
Does 8053 IANS ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8053 IANS ALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8053 IANS ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 8053 IANS ALLEY has a pool.
Does 8053 IANS ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 8053 IANS ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 8053 IANS ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8053 IANS ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8053 IANS ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8053 IANS ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
