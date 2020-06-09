3615 LAUREL VIEW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Location....location! This beautiful end-unit townhouse is conveniently located to Fort Meade and major highways - 295 and 495. This rental is in close proximity to major shopping and banks. Enjoy the open area of an end-unit with backyard privacy (wooded view). Stand and enjoy the beauty of nature from your deck or lower level patio. This property comes with gleaming hardwood on the main level. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area opens to a private deck. The three (3) bedrooms are located on the upper level. Your master suite boasts a walk-in closet and vanity area. The basement area is fully finished for your private relaxation.