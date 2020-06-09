3615 Laurel View Court, Maryland City, MD 20724 Maryland City
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location....location! This beautiful end-unit townhouse is conveniently located to Fort Meade and major highways - 295 and 495. This rental is in close proximity to major shopping and banks. Enjoy the open area of an end-unit with backyard privacy (wooded view). Stand and enjoy the beauty of nature from your deck or lower level patio. This property comes with gleaming hardwood on the main level. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area opens to a private deck. The three (3) bedrooms are located on the upper level. Your master suite boasts a walk-in closet and vanity area. The basement area is fully finished for your private relaxation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3615 LAUREL VIEW COURT have any available units?
3615 LAUREL VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maryland City, MD.
What amenities does 3615 LAUREL VIEW COURT have?
Some of 3615 LAUREL VIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 LAUREL VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3615 LAUREL VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.