Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home. Traditional style single family home consisting of 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 3 levels and finished basement. Includes deck rear of home which is perfect for entertaining. There~s so much more to this home you do not want to miss out. No pets and no smoking. Home is ready for immediate move-in. Go to www.rentalsrock.com to apply.