4315 LORD FAIRFAX COURT
4315 LORD FAIRFAX COURT

4315 Lord Fairfax Court · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Lord Fairfax Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen and separate dining area. Laminate flooring on main. Bedrooms are carpeted. Sky lights in Living rm and upstairs bath. Fire Place in living room. Open loft area outside 2nd floor bedroom. Downstairs bedroom has separate tub and shower. Fenced backyard. Pets case by case. Pictures are from last time vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

