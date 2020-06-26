4315 LORD FAIRFAX COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen and separate dining area. Laminate flooring on main. Bedrooms are carpeted. Sky lights in Living rm and upstairs bath. Fire Place in living room. Open loft area outside 2nd floor bedroom. Downstairs bedroom has separate tub and shower. Fenced backyard. Pets case by case. Pictures are from last time vacant.