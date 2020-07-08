Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4301 Skipton Court - Three level end unit Townhouse with lots of room to spread out. The main level of this Townhouse offers access to the the one car garage, family room and powder room. The first upper level offers the kitchen, breakfast area with access to the deck, powder room and living room/dining room combination. The third level of the Townhouse offers Master Bedroom with Master Bath, additional 2 bedrooms spaces and hall bath. Enjoy sitting on the deck with wooded views. Located close to Shopping, Route 4, Eateries and more.

******************************************************************************************************************

RECAP: Enter on the lower garage level with family room and powder room up to the main living area with Living room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with breakfast area leading out to the deck, 3rd level has Master Bedroom with Master Bath, 2 additional bedroom areas and full bath.

Call Today to schedule your private showing! RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: 600+ Credit Score and $85,500 Income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5409700)