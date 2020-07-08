All apartments in Marlboro Village
4301 Skipton Court

4301 Skipton Court · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Skipton Court, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4301 Skipton Court - Three level end unit Townhouse with lots of room to spread out. The main level of this Townhouse offers access to the the one car garage, family room and powder room. The first upper level offers the kitchen, breakfast area with access to the deck, powder room and living room/dining room combination. The third level of the Townhouse offers Master Bedroom with Master Bath, additional 2 bedrooms spaces and hall bath. Enjoy sitting on the deck with wooded views. Located close to Shopping, Route 4, Eateries and more.
******************************************************************************************************************
RECAP: Enter on the lower garage level with family room and powder room up to the main living area with Living room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with breakfast area leading out to the deck, 3rd level has Master Bedroom with Master Bath, 2 additional bedroom areas and full bath.
Call Today to schedule your private showing! RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: 600+ Credit Score and $85,500 Income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Skipton Court have any available units?
4301 Skipton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 4301 Skipton Court currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Skipton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Skipton Court pet-friendly?
No, 4301 Skipton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 4301 Skipton Court offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Skipton Court offers parking.
Does 4301 Skipton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Skipton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Skipton Court have a pool?
No, 4301 Skipton Court does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Skipton Court have accessible units?
No, 4301 Skipton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Skipton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Skipton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Skipton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 Skipton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

