Last updated July 21 2019 at 8:54 AM

14200 Farnsworth Ln

14200 Farnsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14200 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just 15 minutes from I-95 N/S
Pass through kitchen/dining area
Working gas fireplace!
Cathedral 8+ foot ceilings
In unit washer and dryer
New laminate style faux wood flooring
New bathroom floor tiles
Large, jack and jill style bathroom
Located in walking distance to many local stores including a hair/barber salon, CVS, gas station, restaurants, dry cleaners, etc. with new additions on the way!
Central AC
Low heating/cooling costs
Beautiful tree lined street
Sliding glass doors
Private nature facing balcony
Dog and biking trails throughout neighborhood.
Ample storage including semi-private storage area in the basement and small storage closet on balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 Farnsworth Ln have any available units?
14200 Farnsworth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 14200 Farnsworth Ln have?
Some of 14200 Farnsworth Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14200 Farnsworth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14200 Farnsworth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 Farnsworth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14200 Farnsworth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14200 Farnsworth Ln offer parking?
No, 14200 Farnsworth Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14200 Farnsworth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14200 Farnsworth Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 Farnsworth Ln have a pool?
No, 14200 Farnsworth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14200 Farnsworth Ln have accessible units?
No, 14200 Farnsworth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 Farnsworth Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14200 Farnsworth Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14200 Farnsworth Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14200 Farnsworth Ln has units with air conditioning.
