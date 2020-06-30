13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very clean well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single-family rental home in Upper Marlboro, MD. Main level master bedroom. Living room separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with walkout to patio and back yard. Ample off-street parking with garage and driveway. Nice home and the location is convenient to major roads, public transportation, shops, and DC. No smoking and Pets allowed on a case by case basis. LANDLORD PREFERS GOOD CREDIT, 40% OR LESS DEBT TO INCOME RATIO, EMPLOYMENT AND PAST RENTAL HISTORY WILL BE VERIFIED.