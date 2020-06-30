All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE

13908 Lord Fairfax Place · No Longer Available
Location

13908 Lord Fairfax Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very clean well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath single-family rental home in Upper Marlboro, MD. Main level master bedroom. Living room separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with walkout to patio and back yard. Ample off-street parking with garage and driveway. Nice home and the location is convenient to major roads, public transportation, shops, and DC. No smoking and Pets allowed on a case by case basis. LANDLORD PREFERS GOOD CREDIT, 40% OR LESS DEBT TO INCOME RATIO, EMPLOYMENT AND PAST RENTAL HISTORY WILL BE VERIFIED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have any available units?
13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE offers parking.
Does 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have a pool?
No, 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13908 LORD FAIRFAX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

