13905 COURTLAND LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Great pristine townhouse, 2 bedrooms with a buddy bath. Backs to woods for privacy and a deck for entertaining. Enter your new home via the garage for ease and safety , the laundry room is on this level also. This three level property has a 1/2 bath on the second level. Location is key, you are near public transportation, Upper Marlboro Government Complex, the Amish Market, other shopping , entertainment and just a few minutes from Joint Base Andrews. If you are interested in applying for this unit go to: allegientpropertymgmt.com for the online application.