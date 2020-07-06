All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 13905 COURTLAND LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
13905 COURTLAND LANE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

13905 COURTLAND LANE

13905 Courtland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

13905 Courtland Lane, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great pristine townhouse, 2 bedrooms with a buddy bath. Backs to woods for privacy and a deck for entertaining. Enter your new home via the garage for ease and safety , the laundry room is on this level also. This three level property has a 1/2 bath on the second level. Location is key, you are near public transportation, Upper Marlboro Government Complex, the Amish Market, other shopping , entertainment and just a few minutes from Joint Base Andrews. If you are interested in applying for this unit go to: allegientpropertymgmt.com for the online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13905 COURTLAND LANE have any available units?
13905 COURTLAND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
Is 13905 COURTLAND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13905 COURTLAND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13905 COURTLAND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13905 COURTLAND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 13905 COURTLAND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13905 COURTLAND LANE offers parking.
Does 13905 COURTLAND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13905 COURTLAND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13905 COURTLAND LANE have a pool?
No, 13905 COURTLAND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13905 COURTLAND LANE have accessible units?
No, 13905 COURTLAND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13905 COURTLAND LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13905 COURTLAND LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13905 COURTLAND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13905 COURTLAND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772

Similar Pages

Marlboro Village 1 BedroomsMarlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with GarageMarlboro Village Apartments with Gym
Marlboro Village Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Gambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University